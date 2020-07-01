Billie Faiers unveils new kitchen renovation – and reveals shocking reason why it had to be done The couple are hoping to move to their 'forever home' nearby

Billie Faiers surprised her followers by sharing a look at her kitchen renovation on Wednesday, as she is currently in the process of planning her dream house nearby. However, it turns out she had a very valid – and shocking – reason for the complete kitchen makeover, as her husband Greg Shepherd had set fire to their old one!

Taking to Instagram to proudly showcase her new kitchen, which features chic white cabinets with gold handles and light marble worktops that wrap around to form a breakfast bar, Billie wrote: "So so soooo happy with my new kitchen… it has completely transformed the room.

WATCH: Billie Faiers shared a tour of her new kitchen on Instagram

"As you can see I have kept the same shape, but have gone for white cabinets, gold handles/ accessories and a white marble quartz worktop. It looks so fresh and bright."

Billie Faiers showed off her new kitchen in an Instagram post

The beautiful design looks completely different to their original cream kitchen which had black worktops and appliances, however, one follower asked why they had splashed out on a new kitchen when they are planning to sell the property and move house. Billie replied honestly: "Greg accidentally set fire to our kitchen at the beginning of lockdown. We had a lot of damage so needed to replace the kitchen."

Thankfully, she is happy with the new kitchen, as Billie, Greg and their two children Nelly and Arthur may end up living in their current property for longer than they previously thought.

Billie's husband Greg accidentally set fire to the old one

The couple had submitted plans to demolish a £1.4million property they bought in Essex to build a five-bedroom luxury home in its place, but they have recently been thwarted by Brentwood Borough Council, who said that the plans are too grand and would "create a development which is excessive in terms of bulk, size, massing, roof design and siting". Back to the drawing board!

