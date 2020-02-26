Billie Faiers has bought her 'forever home' She will unveil the property in the new series of The Mummy Diaries

Billie Faiers will be back on our screens for the next series of ITV Be’s The Mummy Diaries with sister Samantha Faiers tonight. So far, Billie has taken us along for her hen party, her wedding, raising children Nelly, five and Arthur, two, and now she’s sharing everything to do with her next house move.

We caught up with the star for an update, and apparently, she has found the one: the family’s “forever home”. “We have bought a new house,” she told HELLO!. “We got the keys at the end of January but it’s a huge project, a big renovation. We are going in blind because we’ve never done it before and we are starting from scratch.”

She adds that while it’s all very exciting, the family won’t be moving in for at least a year since it requires a lot of reconstruction. “The architect has been in and for what we want to do, it’s going to be at least a year or a year and a half until it is safe for us to live in, so we are going to stay where we are for now.”

She is yet to share any more details, but she did tell us that we will see the house on the new The Mummy Diaries series when her and husband Greg Shepherd take their children to see it.

Currently, Billie, Greg, Nelly and Arthur are living in a house in Essex, and we doubt Billie will move far from the area since it’s where Nelly is currently at school. It’s also where most of her family, bar sister Sam who recently moved to Hertfordshire with husband Paul Knightley and children Paul and Rosie, live.

Billie has also been working on her first foray into homeware design with nursery bedding and children’s bedroom accessories in collaboration with George, which she says she will be using to complete Nelly and Arthur’s rooms.

