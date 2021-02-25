Billie Faiers' fans react to home renovation news after neighbours rejected plans The Mummy Diaries star and Greg Shepherd are renovating a house in Essex

Billie Faiers and her husband Greg Shepherd have been in the process of renovating a new home from top to bottom, and a new post by Billie has revealed that works have officially begun.

The couple initially faced issues with planning permission after neighbours were concerned how the demolition would affect them, but they have since made the amends needed and are ready to go ahead.

SEE: Inside Billie Faiers' beautiful current home

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd's new home

Billie and Greg posed for a photo in front of the house which Billie shared on Instagram and wrote: "Today is a good day. The building work on our new house has finally begun! We are so so so excited. It has been over a year since we bought the property, lots of back and forth with planning permission etc. But today is the day it finally all begins! As you see there is a lot of work to be done, and we have a huge task on our hands to make this our dream home."

MORE: Celebrity home renovation accounts to inspire you

She went on to credit her new Instagram account dedicated to the transformation of the house: "Let the @homewiththesheps house renovation begin."

Billie and Greg's fans were just as excited as they were, with several taking to the comments section.

Dancing on Ice contestant Rebekah Vardy wrote: "Congratulations! So exciting!," while fellow TOWIE star Gemma Collins added: "Congratulations!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Billie Faiers redecorates current kitchen - and the reason why will surprise you

Others are already counting down the days to see how it will look once the overhaul is complete.

"Can't wait to see it," one of Billie's fans commented, while a second concurred: "Can't wait to see what you do with the place."

Shortly after exchanging on the house, Billie told HELLO!: "We have bought a new house. We got the keys at the end of January, but it’s a huge project, a big renovation. We are going in blind because we've not done it before and we are starting from scratch."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.