Bruce Willis and wife Emma's $9.8m mansion with chef's kitchen, spa and pool

You might like...
-
Rebel Wilson's $3m Hollywood home with epic views and surprising interiors - photos
-
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's $13m family home is perfectly eccentric - tour
-
Kate Garraway's dramatic home renovations for husband Derek - details
Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway, 54, has invited cameras into her home once again for the filming of the documentary, Caring for Derek,...
-
Vanessa Feltz's wild £3.5m home where fiancé Ben sleeps in a separate bed
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rarely seen rooms inside £11m home are so grand