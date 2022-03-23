﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Bruce Willis and wife Emma's $9.8m mansion with chef's kitchen, spa and pool

The actor lives with his wife Emma Heming and their two daughters

Bruce Willis and wife Emma's $9.8m mansion with chef's kitchen, spa and pool
You're reading

Bruce Willis and wife Emma's $9.8m mansion with chef's kitchen, spa and pool

1/6
Next

Inside Jimmy Fallon's incredible home life with his wife and daughters
Bruce Willis and wife Emma's $9.8m mansion with chef's kitchen, spa and pool
1/6

Bruce Willis, 67, and his wife Emma Heming, 43, live with with their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn in Brentwood Park in LA. The Die Hard star also has three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore, who also stay in the family home from time to time.

MORE: Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

They purchased their $9.8million home in 2019, and as reported by SheKnows, Bruce and Emma's LA home has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, two kitchens, a pool and an outdoor dining area – oh, and a sauna and steam room! From the grand palatial foyer to the state-of-the-art gym, be prepared to be blown away…

Bruce Willis' front porch

As entrances go, this one is pretty impressive. The family have double-heighted glass doors, and here they are perfectly decorated for the festive season. We also love the meticulously preened shrubbery sitting symmetrically on the doorstep.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma's $9.8m mansion with chef's kitchen, spa and pool
Photo: © Instagram
2/6

Showing how the family cleverly took this sweet photograph, Emma revealed the ladder she used to prop up the camera – and in doing so, showed fans their paved driveway, electric gates and basketball hoop for the kids.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's beachfront home has fans green with envy - see inside

Bruce Willis and wife Emma's $9.8m mansion with chef's kitchen, spa and pool
Photo: © Instagram
3/6

Bruce Willis' foyer

You know you have a grand LA pad when it has a foyer – and this one is pretty epic. The sweeping staircase is a huge highlight, and the high ceilings make it even more spectacular. Clearly there is plenty of space for things such as a giant Christmas tree!

Bruce Willis and wife Emma's $9.8m mansion with chef's kitchen, spa and pool
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

Bruce Willis' living room

Emma gave fans an insight into their home school setup, by sharing pictures of Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six, studying hard in the living room.

SEE: Amazing gallery walls inside celeb homes

The gorgeous space is surprisingly colourful for an A-list pad with a large sofa covered in bright cushions and rows of artwork hanging on the wall. This eclectic set-up and striking gallery wall demonstrates Bruce and Emma's flair for design.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma's $9.8m mansion with chef's kitchen, spa and pool
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

Bruce Willis' home gym

Bruce's wife Emma gave fans a look inside the house's private gym when she posted this picture on Instagram. It looks as though the couple have everything they require to stay fit, including a spin bike, free weights and balance beam. They also have a state-of-the-art fitness mirror that streams workouts – how cool!

INSIDE: Celeb home gyms that are seriously epic

Bruce Willis and wife Emma's $9.8m mansion with chef's kitchen, spa and pool
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

Bruce Willis' former house

The family used to live at this impressive home in New York, which came complete with pool, tennis court, wine cellar and a vegetable garden. Just before they moved, Bruce's wife Emma posted on Instagram to say: "Five years of beautiful memories were made in our home. I’m sad to leave this house and community."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back