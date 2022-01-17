Christie Brinkley's jaw-dropping beach house you can rent out – take a tour Supermodel Christie has a second home in Turks & Caicos

Christie Brinkley has an idyllic beachfront residence that she calls home – and the gorgeous property is available to rent out!

The supermodel's second home is located in the sunny destination of Turks & Caicos and her Instagram feed is often flooded with sun-drenched snaps of her beautiful house.

Her followers are unsurprisingly impressed, writing: "This is a DREAM!!!!!!" and: "Heaven on earth." Other users have expressed their envy of the star's paradise surroundings with one writing: "Okay soooooo envious," and another confessing: "Soooo jealous."

WATCH: Christie Brinkley wakes up to the most wonderful views

Lucky House is a three-bedroom villa on the beach, complete with its own butler service. When Christie and her family aren't staying here, you can even call the place home with prices from $945 per night.

Christie Brinkley's entranceway

The entrance to the property belongs on a postcard with twinkling lights and lots of greenery.

The entrance to Christie's jaw-dropping beachfront villa

Christie Brinkley's pool

Outside of the abode, there are sun loungers perfectly positioned on the beach and Christie also photographed the blooming bougainvillea plants which are in beds next to the sand.

The residence has an Instagram-worthy infinity pool

One morning, the supermodel enjoyed a healthy breakfast of fruit whilst cuddling into her dog and soaking up the most glorious views of her private pool – dreamy!

The model has the most amazing backdrop for dining

Christie Brinkley's beach access

The best bit about Christie's mesmerising home is that it faces the sunset – and she has shown off the spectacular views on her social media feed.

The sunset views from Christie's home are stunning

The mornings are just as beautiful, and fans could admire the view when Christine shared a video of her sipping her morning coffee with a picture-perfect seascape stretched out in front of her. The star told her followers that she was "feeling very lucky" to wake up at the aptly named Lucky House.

Christie Brinkley's dining room

Inside the gorgeous interiors are inspired by the supermodel's travels to Asia. There is a huge wooden table for Christie to host dinner parties.

Christie's interiors are inspired by her travels to Asia

Christie Brinkley's lounge

The living space is open plan and Christie has a gorgeous light-coloured sofa. Her pet pooch seemed to be enjoying it very much one day!

Turks & Caicos is a favourite holiday haunt of the A-list with the likes of JLo choosing it as a relaxing haven.

