11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of

From travelling the world to living in their own mini mansions

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
Many of us love to treat our pets, but these celebrities have taken it to a whole new level. From travelling first class to living in their very own mansions, these pampered pets have lifestyles many humans would be envious of! Take a look through the gallery to see how the likes of Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey and the royals treat their canine and feline friends – and prepare to be amazed…

Mrs Hinch's pet dog Henry

Mrs Hinch stunned followers when she revealed her pet dog Henry's dedicated hair wash station at their new home. The influencer transformed a "small side room used to store paint" into a luxurious and functional space with tiled walls, a shower featuring Henry's initials on the floor, and shelving to store all of his pampering products and towels.

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
In her previous home, Sophie gave Henry his very own bedroom complete with a double bed for him to sleep in every night, and no doubt she'll be doing the same in her new property.

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
Paris Hilton's dogs

Socialite Paris Hilton created the ultimate home for her beloved pet dogs – a mini replica of her own home, which spans 300 square foot and has two floors. "My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it," Paris said. 

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
Mariah Carey's dogs

The Grammy award winning singer is a big dog lover and has owned several pet dogs throughout her career. Mariah indulges her dogs with a luxurious lifestyle, and reportedly once hired a personal chauffeur for her pet JJ when an airline refused to let him travel with her in first class.

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
Taylor Swift's cats

Taylor Swift's beloved pet cats Meredith and Olivia have a luxurious lifestyle, but little do they know – they've earned it. In 2018, the singer applied for a trademark on the feline's names, "Meredith & Olivia Swift", and has used illustrations of her pets on an array of merchandise including T-shirts, makeup bags, and stationery.

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
Kylie Jenner's dogs

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has also built a huge house for her pet dogs in the grounds of her Calabasas estate. Kylie shared a glimpse at construction work for her beloved dogs Norman, Bambi and Sophia in summer 2018, with the impressive structure also believed to have air conditioning to keep the pooches cool in the California weather.

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
The Duchess of Sussex's beagle

Long before she met Prince Harry, Meghan adopted Guy - a rescue dog - when she was living in Toronto, Canada. Although the former Suits actress had to leave behind her other beloved dog Bogart when she relocated to the UK, Guy was introduced to a luxurious royal lifestyle, which saw him riding in a car with the Queen ahead of the royal wedding, and settling into their Frogmore Cottage home. He now lives in California with Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
The Queen's corgis

Who can forget the Queen's beloved corgis? Her Majesty was given her pet corgi Susan for her 18th birthday in 1944 and has owned dogs from that breed ever since, until the death of her last remaining corgi, Willow, in 2018. All of the royal pets were given the very best food possible, with former royal chef Darren McGrady previously telling HELLO! that the pampered pooches had their very own menu.

"When I worked at the palace, we actually had a royal menu for the dogs," Darren told HELLO! Online. "It would be chosen and sent to us in the kitchen every month by Mrs Fennick, who took care of all the dogs at Sandringham. It would list each day what the dogs were to have. One day it would be beef, the next day chicken, the next day lamb, the next day rabbit and it alternated through those days."

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
The Beckhams' cocker spaniels

David and Victoria Beckham own two pet dogs, Olive and Fig, who have a lavish lifestyle split between the couple's homes in west London and the Cotswolds. Just like their owners, the canines appear to have a penchant for designer fashion, and a photo shared by David over Christmas showed Olive swaddled in a Supreme x Louis Vuitton blanket worth almost £5,000.

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
Henry Cavill's Akita

Henry Cavill is officially the dream man - not only is he insanely good looking and extremely talented but he’s also obsessed with his dog. Regularly posting photos of himself with his adorable Akita, Kal, The Witcher actor literally takes his dog everywhere he goes. Whether he’s at the tailoring house on Savile Row or on-set for a high-fashion photoshoot, Henry makes sure his furry friend is never more than a stone’s throw away. 

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
Kaley Cuoco's pet dog 

An advocate for animal welfare, Kaley Cuoco has called her dog Norman her "truest soulmate". Immortalising her dog in sock form, The Big Bang Theory star teamed up with Sock Problems to help "sock" dog euthanizing and encourage the "adopt. don’t shop" motto.

11 pampered celebrity pets with lavish lifestyles we could only dream of
Rachel Hunter's pet dogs

Rod Stewart's ex-wife Rachel Hunter also invested in a lavish house for her pet dogs. Costing an estimated £23,000, the custom-designed house was a replica of her own home and had running water, lighting, air conditioning and heating. What more could they want?

