Could there be a Mamma Mia 3? ABBA star hints at new film Here we go again... again!

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again...again! ABBA star Bjorn Ulvaeus has opened up about the possibility of bringing back the hit film franchise for a third time, and revealed that it certainly wasn't on the cards! Chatting to Magic Radio, he explained: "I probably said after the first film that there won't be a second. So, you never know. But, you know, why we did the second film was that [director Ol] Parker and Richard Curtis came up with this idea and that's why we did it. So, if someone comes up with an idea for Mamma Mia 3, we'll have a look at it."

Mamma Mia 2 came out ten years after the original

However, he added that he "doubted it", but we shall see! Bjorn isn't the only person who has suggested they could well bring Mamma Mia back for a third film, as Stellan Skarsgård said: "I wouldn't have to read the script. If they call, I'll come… I think that the problem is, do they have enough songs? Do they have the right songs? Can they come up with a story which doesn't have to be that plausible, but plausible enough? But if they want to do it, I'll be there… It was ten years between the two, so I will probably appear in an urn in the next one."

Lily James played a younger version of Meryl Streep

The second film was a massive success, and saw Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan reprising their roles alongside a host of A-list stars. Cher also appeared in the film as Donna's mother, despite only being four years older than the actress! Speaking about the role, she joked: "I am older than her - by four years! When they asked I said, 'That's absolutely fine, that's cool.' My agent called me and said, 'You're in the new Mamma Mia film’ and then hung up. I didn't have much choice!"

