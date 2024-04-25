Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction overturned in shocking reversal from New York court

The 2020 conviction of Harvey Weinstein on felony sex crime charges has been overturned, in a shocking blow to one of the pivotal moments of the MeToo movement.

In a 4-3 decision, New York's highest court, the New York Court of Appeals, found that the judge who presided over the trial committed a "crucial mistake," per the New York Times, concerning the prosecution.

At the time of the trial, prosecution was allowed to call as witness a group of women who claimed Weinstein, 72, assaulted them – the disgraced movie mogul has a long list of allegations against him spanning several decades across New York and California – however their accusations were not part of the charges on trial at the time.

More to come, including your burning questions on how this impacts Weinstein's prison time.