Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction overturned in shocking reversal from New York court

Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction overturned over one mistake in shocking reversal from New York court
The disgraced Miramax founder and movie mogul was at the center of the MeToo era

9 minutes ago
Beatriz Colon
The 2020 conviction of Harvey Weinstein on felony sex crime charges has been overturned, in a shocking blow to one of the pivotal moments of the MeToo movement.

In a 4-3 decision, New York's highest court, the New York Court of Appeals, found that the judge who presided over the trial committed a "crucial mistake," per the New York Times, concerning the prosecution.

At the time of the trial, prosecution was allowed to call as witness a group of women who claimed Weinstein, 72, assaulted them – the disgraced movie mogul has a long list of allegations against him spanning several decades across New York and California – however their accusations were not part of the charges on trial at the time.

More to come, including your burning questions on how this impacts Weinstein's prison time.

