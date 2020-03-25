MOT tests postponed for up to six months during coronavirus crisis The road test will be suspended from 30 March due to Covid-19

Drivers whose MOTs are coming up were given some good news on Wednesday – their tests will be able to be postponed for up to six months. The current coronavirus crisis means that most of us have had to make dramatic changes to our lives, especially in light of the government's announcement on Monday that all non-essential businesses must close. But many people had been in the dark about routine but not urgent appointments, including the annual MOT test.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

A statement from the Government read: "Vehicle owners will be granted a 6-month exemption from MOT testing, enabling them to continue to travel to work where this absolutely cannot be done from home, or shop for necessities. All cars, vans and motorcycles which usually would require an MOT test will be exempted from needing a test from 30 March 2020. Vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition, and garages will remain open for essential repair work. Drivers can be prosecuted if driving unsafe vehicles."

MORE: How the Duchess of Cornwall has managed to avoid coronavirus after Prince Charles tested positive

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explained why this was necessary, saying: "We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID-19 are able to do so. Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people to get essential food and medicine. People should stay at home and avoid travel. The only reasons people should leave their homes is set out in the government guidance."

READ: Princess Eugenie shares inspirational message during coronavirus crisis

The changes will come into place at the end of the month

The new MOT legislation will come into effect on 30 March but any vehicles due to be tested before then should still be taken to the garage as normal. If you are ill or in self-isolation, however, and cannot leave the house, the Department for Transport is working with insurers and the police to make sure you will not be penalised as a result. Garages will remain open for essential repairs.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.