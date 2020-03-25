Princess Eugenie has shared an inspirational message in support of the staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the royal - who is a patron of the RNOH - posted a picture of the hospital's staff, who were seen holding up the words, "We need you support," inside a ward. "I'm so proud of my hospital, The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, as they have become a trauma centre for the first time since 1982 due to the incredibly challenging time we face and the unprecedented pressure all hospitals and their staff face," wrote Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie shared this photo on Instagram

She added: "It has created a Covid-19 fund for the RNOH’s staff that urgently need our support. The purpose of the fund is to help their frontline clinical staff in any way possible – from providing meals, to purchasing essential equipment items, to supporting mental health in a time of crisis. Tap the link in my bio to be directed to the just giving page or please get in touch with them for any donations in kind by emailing rnoh.fundraising@nhs.net or calling 0208 909 5362 @the.rnoh.charity @rnohnhs."

READ: Doctor suffering from coronavirus reveals his symptoms over two-week period

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie visits The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital

The post comes moments after her mother Sarah Ferguson posted a thought-provoking message on Instagram. The Duchess of York uploaded a snapshot of a cherry blossom tree in full bloom, as she contemplated nature's role in the ongoing crisis. She said: "Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms… Like the spoilt children we are. She gave us time and she gave us warnings. She was so patient with us. She gave us fire and floods, she tried to warn us but in the end she took back control. She has sent us to our rooms and when she is finished clearing up our mess. She will let us out to play again. How will we use this time? Xxxx."

READ: How Prince William and Kate will home-school their children during coronavirus

Eugenie - who turned 30 on Monday - has been vocal about the work of the RNOH and even shared photos of her personal X-rays as part of International Scoliosis Awareness Day in 2018. At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I'm very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time. I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.