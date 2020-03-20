What it's really like to live under lockdown during coronavirus: video diary from Madrid Isabella is self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic

As the world remains on high alert and the COVID-19 pandemic develops daily, people across the world are sharing some of the incredible ways that they are managing to stay positive. One of HELLO!'s team members, Isabella Peñaranda, is based at Madrid's HQ. As you may know, the Spanish capital has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak, and Isabella is currently on her eighth day of lockdown. To help combat feelings of uncertainty and loneliness, she has started documenting her self-isolation in a video diary for HELLO!, and today we are able to share Isabella's first, unbelievably moving instalment with you.

As it stands, citizens of Madrid are only allowed to go outside to visit supermarkets, pharmacies and hospitals. Schools are closed, and anyone caught venturing outside without reason may face a fine.

But Isabella is on a mission to "spread some [of the] positivity coming out of Madrid", and has opened up about everything from virtual cocktail parties via video calls with loved ones to her favourite hour of the day, which is 8pm. That time of the evening has become very important for Isabella and her neighbours, and the reason why is truly incredible…