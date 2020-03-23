One family and their friends took to the streets of London to thank NHS workers for their hard work with a colourful display We applaud you!

We're all looking for ways to thank our amazing NHS staff, who are working around the clock to treat Covid-19 patients and one woman, along with her family and friends, decided to do it in the cutest - and most colourful - way possible.

Jill Mead, along with her son Ned, packed up her art supplies and took to the streets to send a big, colourful message to the staff of some of London's hospitals who are at the forefront of treating those suffering from coronavirus. Jill, who describes herself as a "regular chalker" usually creates chalk art to wish people a happy birthday or to say 'welcome to London' but, on Sunday, decided to flex her artistic flair to say a big heartfelt thanks to NHS staff. She and her son wrote messages in chalk outside of Kings College Hospital - although the rain washed away her efforts. "A nurse became very emotional when she say it though. And bus drivers were tooting," she says.

Keen to take her thank you message futher, Jill enlisted the help of her friend, Emma Barrington, and the pair headed to St Thomas' in Waterloo to create the get well message to patients shown in the video above. "Security weren't thrilled but people went by quietly telling us how wonderful it was to read. Doctors especially said how lovely it was. The video was taken by one of the patients in the hospital, so our message got to the right people."

Jill now wants to take her message to every hospital in London to brighten up NHS staff and patients' day. Go Jill, we love it!

