Corrie's Simon Gregson gives away classic Triumph car to NHS workers

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has gifted his classic car and motorcycle to NHS heroes on the Covid-19 frontline. The actor, who plays Steve McDonald in the ITV soap, said he wanted to make the gesture as a way of thanking NHS staff who helped him after contracting coronavirus.

Simon, who is a classic car enthusiast, took to Twitter to share his plans of donating a 968 Triumph classic car and a 1955 Francis Barnet kestrel 30c motorbike. He said: "Dear NHS workers, I have two classic projects (car and bike) if you ride or drive and like fettling old machinery they're yours. Just a little thank you."

Simon often drives to the Coronation Street in one of his amazing cars

"They need work," he added. "But don't we all. No delivery for obvs reason oh and thank you. It's a 1968 Triumph 1300 fwd needs work but she's free and I have to say the comfiest car I've ever sat in VAT and tax free. The other is a 1955 1 owner Francis Barnet kestrel 30c again needs work. I'd like these to go to people on the front line who deserve a gift for their tireless efforts."

MORE: 5 tips for cleaning your car from coronavirus

After an overwhelming response, the 45-year-old revealed the two motors had found good homes with worthy NHS staff. "So the car and bike have gone to be made better by people who are the best at it. Happy Easter be safe," he tweeted. Fans quickly rushed to praise Simon, calling him "so kind" and "a hero".

Simon Gregson as Steve McDonald on the ITV soap, with on-screen daughters Amy and Emma

The actor revealed last week that he was suffering from coronavirus. "1st day out of bed today, starting to feel a little better after contracting the virus," he told fans. "My main symptom was gastric and is still bloody awful but lucky not to have respiratory. Stay safe everyone." Filming of the ITV soap, along with stable mate Emmerdale, has been halted during the Covid-19 pandemic. Both TV programmes' transmission has been reduced to eke out the already filmed episodes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.