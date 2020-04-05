Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms The Prime Minister has been taken to hospital as a precautionary step according to Downing Street

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital after suffering from coronavirus symptoms, Downing Street has confirmed. According to a spokesperson, the Prime Minister was taken for tests after continuing to have "persistent symptoms" and the measure has been taken as a "precautionary step".

The statement read: "On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus... The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Boris confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus in late March, saying: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."

The news broke shortly after the Queen's televised address on Sunday evening, where she reassured the country that "better days will return". She said: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

Her Majesty also paid tribute to the NHS and those "selflessly" working on the frontline during the crisis, saying: "I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."