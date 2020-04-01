Royal cars: The motors favourited by the younger royal families from Audi to Land Rover Who needs a chauffeur?

The young royals are often seen driving themselves to official engagements. And in-between the events and engagements, they’re often seen behind the wheel taking their children to school, the polo and a quick trip to the park. Read on to see which cars the likes of Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Edward have in their fleet to ferry their family around in.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

They have some pretty sleek cars in their names, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge choose practicality as the number one rule for their family cars. A Land Rover Discovery is said to be one of their favourites, and it's no surprise why - it's a seven-seater, so big enough for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and family dog Lupo.

Prince William and Prince Louis leaving hospital

They must feel it's a safe drive too, as it's the car Prince William drove to collect Kate Middleton from St Mary's Hospital in - as well as a newborn Prince Louis, of course. He drove his other two children home from the Lindo Wing in a Range Rover SE Vogue.

Another of the Cambridge's family cars is an Audi estate, perhaps loved for the size of the boot. As Prince William and Prince Harry played polo at last year's King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were pictured using the boot of the car as a picnic table while mum Kate and baby brother Prince Louis watched on. Cheeky Prince George also used the boot of the car to roll around in - see, roomy!

The Cambridge's enjoying a picnic at the Polo in 2019

As for the school run, Kate is often seen driving Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Thomas' School in Battersea in a black Range Rover.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan are BIG Range Rover fans - the couple have a few between them, and were last spotted driving one on their last royal engagement in the UK, to the Commonwealth Service in March.

Meghan and baby Archie at the Polo last year

While in Canada, Meghan was seen picking up a friend from the airport in a Land Rover. Although no baby seat was seen in the back, the sleek SUV is clearly a favourite among the young royals with families; Meghan and Harry drove a Land Rover Discovery to last year's polo match, and while Kate and William's children larked about in the back of their Audi estate, new-mum Meghan used the bonnet of her car to balance baby Archie's suncream on.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Wessex

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and daughter Lady Louise Windsor arriving at Buckingham Palace

Yet another royal fan of the Land Rover Discovery is Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The 4x4 is a favourite of her and Prince Edward's son James, Viscount Severn, 10, who was spotted driving it around the private grounds of Windsor Castle (while sitting on an adult’s lap). The SUV is known for its roominess and ability to handle all-terrains.

Mike and Zara Tindall

Mike and Zara Tindall arriving at Buckingham Palace for the Queen's annual Christmas lunch

The Tindall's love cars - Zara was the first royal ever to appear on Top Gear - and when they're not driving around race tracks, the couple's family car is, of course, a Land Rover. The family live in the countryside so it's the perfect motor for pootling around muddy tracks and country lanes, and plenty of space for daughters Mia and Lena.

