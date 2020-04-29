Ever wondered what car your favourite Disney Princess would drive?

Which Disney Princess is your favourite? It's the age-old debate among Disney fans; is it The Little Mermaid's Ariel and her ridiculously catchy tunes, or is Belle more of your gal, with her strong-will and love of the Beast? Or maybe you prefer the strong feminist undertones of the likes of Moana and Mulan, or Cinderella's classic tale? Since we've all become obsessed with binge-watching our most-loved Disney movies while in lockdown, thanks to Disney+, it got us wondering what cars some of the Disney Princess characters would drive IRL - well, as real as the enchanted forest or Arendelle get, anyway. From Rapunzel to Elsa, see what modern-day transport these leading ladies would drive around in.

Rapunzel

The motor: A pink, convertible Beetle

Features: Customised by Tangled's Rapunzel with stickers, her car would be as bright and happy as her attitude. The car would have room for her trusty sidekick, Pascal the chameleon, and of course be convertible so she can let her hair down.

Merida

The motor: A mighty motorbike

Features: Brave's Merida is used to riding her trusty horse, so she'd need something with plenty of horsepower – a motorbike, like a Harley Davidson, would suit Merida down to a tee. She could whizz through the Scottish highlands at speed, while practicing her archery at the same time.

Snow White

The motor: A practical SUV

Features: Snow White's car would need to more practical than pretty. Not only does she live in the middle of nowhere, so needs something to navigate all types of terrain, she needs something big enough for her seven flatmates too. A 4x4 is perfect for Snow White.

Elsa

The motor: A snowmobile

Features: There's really only one way Frozen's Elsa can around Arendelle at ease, and that's on a snowmobile. The mighty motor would plough through the snow and ice for Elsa and sister Anna's adventures. There's even room for Olaf and Kristoff too.

Cinderella

The motor: A classic car

Features: She's beauty and she's grace, and Cinderella's car would need to reflect that – only a classic car would do. Cinderella's would glide through traffic, and have bystanders stopping to stare at its timeless style.

