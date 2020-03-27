How to watch Meghan Markle’s Disney Elephant documentary for free It’ll be available on Disney+ next week

The Duchess of Sussex has officially accepted her first role as a non-royal, narrating a new nature documentary, Elephant. Meghan signed a voiceover deal with Disney to narrate the film, in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders. A trailer for Elephant revealed that it "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives."

The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ from 3 April. The new streaming service launched just this week, and is already proving a hit for those who need entertainment while in quarantine - and you can get your first seven days for free when you sign up, meaning you could watch Meghan’s new project without paying a penny.

The streaming service - which has hundreds of classic and new Disney TV shows and films - costs £5.99 per month, or £59.99 for the year. However, you can sign up to the trial and test it out for free for a week before you decide you want to commit.

The duchess recorded her voiceover in autumn 2019 before she and Prince Harry left for their six-week Christmas break in Canada at the end of last year.

WATCH: Meghan narrates new Disneynature film Elephant

Although this is Meghan’s first role since leaving the royal family, it could well be the first of many - and there’s plenty of speculation that she could be narrating even more in future. Looks like that Disney+ subscription is about to come in handy!

