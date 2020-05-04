Renault Captur review: the new compact crossover with plenty of space We tested the new version of Renault's best-selling car

It may look like its predecessor, but there's more to the all-new Renault Captur than meets the eye. Originally launched in 2013, the Renault Captur followed the Nissan Juke as a pioneer in the new compact crossover car sector. Since then, more than 1.5 million have found homes globally - 142,000 in the UK - and it's the best-selling model in its class across Europe. But what's different about the new Renault Captur? The familiar scalloped sides and the two-tone 'floating roof' are still there. However, the second-generation Captur has a more muscular, dynamic look. It's also longer, wider and taller, which means there's more interior space, while the personalisation options are extensive.

The new Renault Captur car

Inside, the design and comfort levels have moved up a gear, along with the use of classier materials and an impressive new infotainment system. The extra space means adults can sit comfortably in the back. It also has a party trick – a rear bench seat that can slide forwards and backwards, trading legroom for boot space. That means the Renault Captur's boot (536 litres with the seats pushed forward) is the largest in its class. The standard 422-litre boot capacity is also superb, as is 1,275 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

The Renault Captur boot is roomy with plenty of space

The new Captur is available with efficient petrol and diesel engines. A plug-in hybrid version - Renault's first - follows later in 2020. As standard, the Captur features full LED headlights, keyless entry, an infotainment touchscreen with DAB, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, automatic windscreen wipers, cruise control and a 4.2-inch digital monitor set into the instrument cluster. There are three trim levels - Play, Iconic and S Edition. If you're into your tech, go for the S Edition which comes with an impressive 9.3-inch touchscreen.

We tested cars with two of the petrol engines on offer – a three-cylinder 1.0-litre TCe 100 (99bhp) with a five-speed manual gearbox in Iconic trim and a four-cylinder 1.3-litre TCe 130 (128bhp) with the seven-speed auto box in S Edition trim. The entry-level unit is nippy around town and by no means an embarrassment on faster roads and motorways. It has low CO2 emissions of 116g/km, while fuel economy is a claimed 47.1mpg. Like all three-cylinders, it's a little thrummy when pushed, but take it easy and it's refined and delivers enough performance for most. The larger petrol engine is smoother and probably the better all-rounder if you do more serious miles. It's slightly faster and the claimed 44.8mpg can be nudged closer to 50mpg on longer motorway runs, while the 124g/km CO2 emissions figure is also creditable. For the record, it’s capable of a 120mph top speed and 0-62 mph in 9.6 seconds.

The interior of the Renault Captur is spacious and comfy

On the road the increased seat comfort and a much-improved driving position help to deliver a smooth ride, while the light steering and good visibility make it a doddle to drive in the city. It's at its best cruising around, but more spirited drivers can select Sport drive mode for more entertainment.

HELLO!'s verdict: The all-new Renault Captur is handsome, generously equipped, classy, easy to drive, spacious and safe - up there with the best in class. Price: £17,595 to £20,595.

