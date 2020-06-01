First of their kind micropods for people experiencing homelessness built in Cambridge The pods will house five people

A homeless charity in Cambridge has gotten a new, breakthrough way to help the city’s homeless – with micropods. The modular homes are the first of their kind in the UK, and it’s hoped the 25-square-metre pods will help end the cycle of homelessness. The project, an ambitious collaboration between homeless charity Jimmy's Shelter, the Allia Future Business Centre and social enterprise New Meaning, started last year but due to setbacks, construction has only just begun on the homes. There are six units, with five set aside for those experiencing homelessness and one for a volunteer warden.

Jimmy's Shelter say people are "really excited" to move in. "We are really pleased this project is now happening," they wrote on Instagram. "Jimmy's is here to help people who've previously been rough sleeping, and give them a home, and this project allows us to give 6 people a home. People have waited patiently and are really excited to move in." The homes are being built near the city centre, and their new residents are expected to move in in mid-June.

Jimmy's has been providing help to people experiencing homelessness in Cambridge for 25 years; they work with local people, communities and organisations to offer emergency help, support and accommodation every day of the year for those that would otherwise be sleeping rough.

