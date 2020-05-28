﻿
This brilliant dad makes DIY videos to help people fix household problems

It's the purest thing you'll find on the internet

We're never too old to ask our dear old dad for DIY advice, and one dad has created a YouTube channel to help with that. The Dad, How Do I? series was started by father-of-two Rob Kenney, to "do my best to provide useful, practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do." The Chicago native covers a whole host of pesky problems that kids might ask their dad to help with, from how to check your car's oil to how to unclog a bathtub drain. The 56-year-old's reason for creating the channel makes it even more touching – in an interview with The Jam, Rob shared that his father left the family home when Rob was a teenager, and as a result, Rob’s goal was to make a happy family and raise "good adults". With almost 2million subscribers, we think he's #dadgoals.

WATCH: Rob Kenney covers a host of basic tasks and DIY problems in his YouTube series

