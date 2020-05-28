This brilliant dad makes DIY videos to help people fix household problems

We're never too old to ask our dear old dad for DIY advice, and one dad has created a YouTube channel to help with that. The Dad, How Do I? series was started by father-of-two Rob Kenney, to "do my best to provide useful, practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do." The Chicago native covers a whole host of pesky problems that kids might ask their dad to help with, from how to check your car's oil to how to unclog a bathtub drain. The 56-year-old's reason for creating the channel makes it even more touching – in an interview with The Jam, Rob shared that his father left the family home when Rob was a teenager, and as a result, Rob’s goal was to make a happy family and raise "good adults". With almost 2million subscribers, we think he's #dadgoals.

WATCH: Rob Kenney covers a host of basic tasks and DIY problems in his YouTube series

