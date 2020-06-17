Boris Johnson was involved in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon when a protestor jumped in front of his convoy, setting off a series of unfortunate events. According to the Daily Mail, the Prime Minister was leaving Parliament when his car and the police motorbike escort in front of it were forced to pull to a sudden stop after a protestor jumped out in front of them.

After the man, who was a member of a Kurdish group demonstrating at Westminster, leapt in front of the vehicles, a large security Range Rover directly behind the Prime Minister's Jaguar went into the back of Boris's luxury car. A visible dent could be in the boot of the £54,000 motor as it drove away from the scene, making for a very unconventional ending to Prime Minister's Questions, which is normally supposed to be the most gruelling part of any government minister's week!

Luckily, no one in the convey is reported to have been injured, including the PM. The protestor, who was part of a group demonstrating against Turkey's military treatment of Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, was immediately taken into the Palace of Westminster by police officers.

Although Boris was unhurt, the incident is the latest addition to a dramatic few months for the Prime Minister, which has included celebrating the birth of his first child with partner Carrie Symonds, a son called Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, as well as being hospitalised with COVID-19. Now well and back at work, he is faced with managing the coronavirus crisis on a national scale.

Boris Johnson's car was dented after the small collision

During his hospitalisation, the Queen sent a message wishing Boris "a full and speedy recovery," and the monarch has been kind enough to offer the grounds of Buckingham Palace to the PM so that he can exercise privately during the lockdown. Boris has also been spotted going for a run with his dog, Dilyn, in the grounds of Lambeth Palace, opposite the Houses of Parliament – which might be safer than travelling by car!

