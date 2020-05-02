Sarah Ferguson has shared a sweet message congratulating Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fianceé Carrie Symonds on the arrival of their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. Sharing a photo of Carrie cradling her newborn, taken from the conservationist's private Instagram account, Sarah sent her love to the happy couple and also thanked the NHS for looking after Boris while he was in hospital with coronavirus.

"Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas. Welcome to the world," the Duchess of York began. "So many congratulations to @borisjohnsonuk and Carrie. Thank you Nicholas and Nicholas and all the @nhs for saving his father’s life."

Sarah shared the post on Instagram

Fans were quick to echo the mother-of-two's sentiment in the comment section of her post. One wrote: "Beautiful photograph. So glad mum and baby are doing well." Another added: "Beautiful. Congratulations both."

Boris and Carrie are happy new parents

On Saturday, Carrie and Boris revealed the special meaning behind their son's name – and it's so touching. Carrie explained that she and Boris used their son's name to pay a fitting tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save Boris' life after he contracted COVID-19 last month, with the new mum writing on her private Instagram account: "Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am. Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month. Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full."

The couple announced that they were proud parents to a "healthy baby boy" on Wednesday, with their spokesperson adding: "Both mother and baby are doing very well. The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

