Carrie Symonds has spoken out for the first time since welcoming a baby boy on Wednesday, tweeting her support for the incredible NHS workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Carrie, who is engaged to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wrote: "Clapping again for our tremendous carers tonight and wishing hero @captaintommoore. A very happy birthday. I also have another wonderful reason to thank the NHS this week too. Thank you so, so much!"

WATCH: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds welcome baby boy

The couple announced that they were now proud parents to a "healthy baby boy" on Wednesday, with their spokesperson adding: "Both mother and baby are doing very well. The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

Clapping again for our tremendous carers tonight and wishing hero @captaintommoore a very happy birthday.



I also have another wonderful reason to thank the NHS this week too 👶



Thank you so, so much! 👏👏👏👏👏🌈🌈🌈🌈 — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 30, 2020

Carrie shared the post on Twitter

The Queen was quick to congratulate the happy couple, and HELLO! understands the 94-year-old monarch sent a private message of good wishes to the Prime Minister following the arrival of his son. What's more, former Prime Minister David Cameron took to Twitter the same day to celebrate the birth of the couple's first child, and revealed he and his wife Samantha had inadvertently left behind a present for the little boy.

He wrote: "Heartfelt congratulations @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on your wonderful news today. Sam and I are thrilled for you both! Sorry we didn't leave the cot - but the climbing frame should still be in the garden!"

It was only in February that Boris announced that he and Carrie are engaged and expecting a baby. "The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer," a spokesperson for the couple said at the time. The last time a sitting Prime Minister welcomed a child was in August 2010, when David and Samantha Cameron welcomed Florence Rose Endellion into their family.