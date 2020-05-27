Why the Queen has given Boris Johnson access to Buckingham Palace during lockdown The 94-year-old monarch is currently residing in Windsor

The Queen has given permission for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to exercise within the grounds of Buckingham Palace while she is currently residing at Windsor Castle. The leader of the Conservative party was photographed wearing a red T-shirt, blue shorts and trainers, as he arrived at a side entrance to the palace on Tuesday.

Boris pictured jogging in 2018

HELLO! understands that Her Majesty, 94, has previously offered Buckingham Palace's facilities to Prime Ministers "from time to time". A Whitehall source also told The Times: "It's obviously important that the Prime Minister is able to take exercise." Boris has also been spotted going for a run with his dog, Dilyn, in the grounds of Lambeth Palace, opposite the Houses of Parliament.

Boris and his fiancée Carrie Symonds welcomed their first child together on 29 April 2020 – a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. The Queen sent a private message of good wishes to the couple following the birth of their son at University College Hospital in London. The monarch also wished the Prime Minister "a full and speedy recovery," when Boris was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital with coronavirus symptoms last month.

Buckingham Palace

The Queen has continued to hold her weekly audiences with Boris by telephone from her private room at Windsor Castle. For the first time ever, Buckingham Palace released a photo of the pair speaking from their respective offices during their weekly meeting, with Her Majesty using a rotary phone. The monarch, who celebrated her 94th birthday during lockdown, has been isolating at the Berkshire Palace since 19 March, along with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 99 on 10 June.

