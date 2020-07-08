All OkCupid users can now list their pronouns on their dating profile The dating app is creating a more inclusive space

OkCupid users can now list their pronouns on their profile - regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation. Creating a more inclusive platform for users, the dating app has introduced the new feature in a bid to normalise the process of listing pronouns.

RELATED: Student raises money to buy multicultural crayons for US schools

The change means that cisgender men and women are also able to list their pronouns

Michael Kaye, global communications manager at OkCupid, explained: "For many people, especially non-binary and transgender daters, there's nothing more personal than our names and pronouns."

"By encouraging all our users to share their pronouns, we're hoping to create an even more inclusive space for everyone who lives outside of traditional expectations of gender expression and identity."

In effect, the change means that cisgender men and women are also able to list their pronouns as he/him or she/her on their profile. The overall aim is to normalise this process so that trans and nonbinary people can have a safer and more enjoyable experience on dating apps, without feeling awkward or singled out.

READ: Pride 2020: The best fashion and beauty products to shop to support the LGBTQ+ community

OkCupid are hoping to create an even more inclusive space

Championing inclusivity, back in 2018 OkCupid became the first and only leading dating app to create a dedicated space on profiles for LGBTQ daters to share their pronouns. The brand stated:

"Our goal is to empower daters to match on what matters to them and a dedicated space for your pronouns is an important way to share your authentic self and form meaningful relationships with deep human connections."

Now, with the launch of this new feature, OkCupid is taking this initiative one step further. The brand has also been using its platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and have so far donated $1 million in advertising space to Black civil rights organizations, as well as creating a #BlackLivesMatter profile badge in over a dozen countries. OkCupid has also made donations to the NAACP, the ACLU, Black Girls CODE, and Fair Fight Action.

MORE: A London theatre company is shaking up Shakespeare for people with autism in the most brilliant way

Do you have some Good News you'd like to shout about? Email our Good News ambassador Toff at toff@hellomagazine.com to share your story and visit our Good News channel for more feel-good stories.