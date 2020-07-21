Seven-year-old walks 150km to raise money for animals in need George managed to exceed his fundraising target by 1,229 percent!

It all started with a rabbit named Pickle! Upon adopting his furry friend from the RSPCA Manchester and Salford branch, seven-year-old George Jones was shocked to learn that there were animals in the world who were mistreated and homeless - so, in an incredible act of kindness, he decided to make a difference. Launching a JustGiving page in June, George has since successfully walked 150km in 30 days, exceeding his fundraising target of £150 by 1,229 percent. In total, George has managed to raise £1,844 for the RSPCA, all while spreading awareness for animals in need - amazing!

George and his younger sister Nancy

Explaining how the decision to raise money came about, George's mum Joanna said:

"Adopting Pickle really opened up George's eyes. When we explained to him that Pickle had come from the RSPCA after he was rescued as a stray, he just couldn't believe people mistreated animals or that there were animals without homes, and the idea that there could be other rabbits like Pickle who needed help really struck him."

"He did really well getting out and I think it was really good for him especially during lockdown as it gave us all something to do as a family. When we'd finished, I did have a moment of relief but also sadness thinking 'what are we going to do now'. When George saw the JustGiving page and all the comments underneath wishing him good luck, he thought he was famous!"

George was inspired to make a difference after adopting his pet rabbit, Pickle

George's three-year-old sister Nancy even joined in, walking approximately half of the total 150km alongside her brother. In a heartwarming development, while taking part in his final walk in Salford Quays on 30 June, George was surprised by members of the Manchester and Salford branch as well as his family who came to give him a socially distanced cheer.

George has received widespread support

Since achieving his target, George has been taking a well-earned rest from all his walking. The family has even decided to adopt a rabbit friend for Pickle - Violet - who was rescued from a home with around 50 rabbits living in poor conditions.

To support the work of the RSPCA Greater Manchester and Salford branch visit: manchesterandsalfordrspca.org.uk

