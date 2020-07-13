Teens are learning how to be conservationists in lockdown The programme is free and can be accessed from home!

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Action for Conservation has launched WildWeb - a digital climate action programme which aims to inspire young people around the world to think green - and it's completely free!

Accessible from home, between June and September, the programme aims to deliver over 8,000 hours of original content to support and inspire 13-17 year olds. Hosting expert-led sessions, it covers topics such as wildlife and nature, overconsumption, environmental justice, throwaway culture and the politics of food.

Teaching students both essential and transferable skills through a range of unique projects, such as filmmaking, campaigning, upcycling and creative writing, WildWeb culminates in a youth-led action project where participants can apply their learning and address environmental issues in a real-life context.

Since its launch, the programme has attracted hundreds of signups from teens across the globe. Students have so far worked with sustainable fashion expert Dr Francesco Mazzarella from the Centre for Sustainable Fashion, UAL, to learn how fashion activism can help tackle issues like knife crime and strengthen communities in London. They've also heard from local food growing expert Ian Solomon-Kawall from the May Project Garden, exploring the impact of colonisation in our food systems.

Since its launch, hundreds of teens have signed up around the world

Speaking about the programme, Chief Executive of Action for Conservation Hendrikus van Hensbergen said:

"Last year, we witnessed the beginnings of real change in relation to climate action unfold on the global stage. Passionate young people were at the forefront of it all. It's imperative that young peoples' efforts to make a difference are supported in a way that continues to empower and educate this next generation of changemakers. The pandemic represents a real opportunity for young people to seize upon their renewed connection to nature - and their desire to create positive change - to build a greener and kinder planet going forward."

