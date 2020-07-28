Dog with a 'wonky' face becomes social media star – and he's so cute we can see why He's a very good boy

Meet the brave dog who has become a social media star - after being attacked by his own mother as a puppy. Brodie, dubbed the 'Picasso masterpiece' dog, is a one-year-old German Shepherd/Border Collie cross who now lives with cranial deformities. He was adopted by Amanda Richter and Brad Ames, who saw he was up for adoption at a local kennel near their home in Alberta, Canada. After deciding to visit, they both fell instantly fell in love.

Amanda said: "I literally looked at the picture and would cry and just be like, we have to go meet this dog." Brad said: "I spent an hour with him. I had to take him home." Brodie is a special needs dog and is blind in one eye, so he requires eye drops everyday and due to his fused jaw, cannot eat like other dogs. However, while he looks different, his owners said he behaves like any other dog. "The disability doesn't slow him down in any way," said Brad.

Brodie has become something of an Instagram star after Amanda set up an Instagram account for him so that people could keep up to date with his story. Amanda said: "He definitely looks like a little Picasso masterpiece for sure." Amanda and Brad hope that after a bit of training, Brodie will become a therapy dog. "We'd like to take him maybe into old folks homes, children's hospitals, group homes for people that have disabilities, that kind of thing," Amanda added.

