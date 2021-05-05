Disney just shared 14 never-before-told Princess stories – and they're free to download now In partnership with Disney

Princess fans will be thrilled to know that Disney has released a new digital storybook, the Tales of Courage and Kindness Story Collection, made up of 14 never-before-told stories about Disney’s Princess characters. Focusing on their shared qualities of kindness and courage, this collection is perfect for both children and adults alike. Best of all, it’s free!

Something for every family to treasure, Tales of Courage and Kindness delves further into the magical Disney kingdom, allowing readers to discover new tales about their favourite Princess characters – from generous Jasmine seeing the good in others to passionate Belle reaching out to those who are lonely. The stories are given extra sparkle with unique illustrations by talented artists from across the world.

Katie Piper is a big fan of Disney's new story collection

As a fan of the storybook, TV presenter Katie Piper will be taking part in special story readings to poorly children in hospital, and said: “Disney’s new story collection features tales steeped in the power of kindness and the importance of having courage. It’s brilliant to see Disney gifting little ones with such a positive message. Both are key qualities which I do my best to demonstrate to my daughters every day - I think it’s every parent’s hope that their children thrive in a world filled with kindness.”

The storybook, like HELLO!’s #HelloToKindness movement, champions the importance of treating others with compassion and aims to inspire a kinder world by focusing on the qualities shared by Disney’s Princess characters, who have served as important role models for children for generations. It also gives the families who download it the tools to spread kindness in their household!

READ MORE: 14 times Disney Princess characters inspired us with their acts of kindness

The uplifting book also shines a spotlight on real-life ‘Children of Kindness’ from the UK and around the world, with each Princess tale dedicated to a young person who has carried out an extraordinary act of kindness or displayed courage. How sweet!

We love the illustrations from the story collection. Credit: Moana illustrated by Liam Brazier; Ariel illustrated by Nicoletta Baldari

The story collection comes after new research from Disney found that kindness is regarded as the most important quality for 90 per cent of British parents, with the majority of them turning to trusted characters, such as the Disney Princesses, to help teach their kids important values and life lessons.

Some of our favourite stories in the collection include: Princess Moana’s tale of sea storms and her special bond with turtle Fonu, her ocean guardian; Princess Aurora and her quest to help the three good fairies find their missing wands; and Princess Ariel’s magical meeting with the merfolk. Which one will you read first?

The story collection is available to download for free at DisneyPrincessStories.co.uk