John Frieda partners with Little Princess Trust to encourage hair donations John Frieda is using its platform to spread awareness

In need of a haircut? Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many of us have grown our locks way longer than we ever expected - but surprisingly hair donations to charities have dropped by 75 percent, leaving lots of children in need. In a bid to encourage more people to donate their lockdown hair, John Freida has partnered up with the Little Princess Trust to spread the word and raise awareness - the brand will also be making a monetary donation to contribute to the creation of wigs.

RELATED: 14 charities you can support during coronavirus and how to help

What does the Little Princess Trust do?

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

While all eyes seemingly remained fixed on the pandemic, cancer is nonetheless the biggest cause of death by disease in children aged between 1 and 14. By fundraising and making hair donations to the charity, the Little Princess Trust can continue to provide beautiful, real hair wigs, as well as funding vital research which leads to kinder and more effective treatments for childhood cancers.

And because they're made with real hair, the wigs can be cut, curled, or straightened to match an original look or to create a completely new style.

READ: 8 celebrities' acts of kindness during lockdown that will warm your heart

Can I donate my hair to the Little Princess Trust?

It might seem intimidating but donating your hair to charity is far easier than you'd think. Hair can be donated by any gender - there are only a few requirements:

The donated hair needs to be over 7 inches (17cm long), however, the greatest need is for hair over 16 inches (41cms) so the longer the better!

Hair needs to be clean and dry, wet hair can't be accepted.

Hair should be in great condition, without split ends and of any natural colour. Hair can be dyed but it must be in a colour that's 'natural' - i.e. no pink or blue.

For more information, check out the hair donation guidelines.

How do I donate my hair to the Little Princess Trust?

This can be done from home or at a salon:

Wash and dry your hair, without using conditioner or styling products.

Place clean dry hair into a ponytail.

Secure with hair bands at the top and bottom of the hair.

Ask hairdresser to cut above the top band.

Put the ponytail into a padded or cardboard envelope.

Include a completed Hair Donation Donor Details Form.

Post hair and the completed form to: The Little Princess Trust, Broadway House, 32-35 Broad Street, Hereford, HR4 9AR.

To help as many children as possible, people are encouraged to spread the word by tagging John Frieda on Instagram @johnfriedauk and nominating one friend to do the same using the #DonateAndNominate hashtag.

Those nominated can then donate their hair or make a monetary contribution to the cause which will support the creation of the wigs.

MORE: 8 incredible NHS heroes to follow on Instagram to get spot-on advice