In conversation with Apple's Lisa Jackson: Her vision for reducing the environmental footprint and her joint project with Malala Yousafzai Apple have teamed up with Malala's Foundation around climate change

With world leaders taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, we take our minds towards one of the biggest technology giants and how their vision is moving towards being green.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! ahead of tonight's Web Summit with Malala Yousafzai, Lisa Jackson - the vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives at Apple - has opened up about the company's sustainability goals.

The goals were released this year, and it includes becoming carbon-neutral by 2030 and achieving a net-zero impact in all operations. As well as implementing solar panels, the entire production process and their products are all on their way to hitting this ambitious target.

Lisa Jackson is Apple's vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives

"We have been running our company on hundred percent renewable energy for two years now, and this year now, we are completely carbon-neutral for Apple operations," Lisa revealed. "But, we also announced this year that in ten years, by 2030, that Apple will be carbon-neutral across our entire supply chain and across all our products.

"Every product that you buy will have a zero carbon footprint and also the use of that product will be zero carbon footprint. We're working around the world to transition to this clean energy fuel future quicker, so every customer can run their devices on clean energy."

She continued: "We lead our sector on the transition to the circular economy. The new products we've just released have more recycled materials in them than ever before."

There's no denying that Lisa is the driving force behind this change, gearing Apple to be very progressive with the impact it has on climate change. Recognising the difference between meaningful action, Lisa explains that Apple plays a vital role in encouraging other companies' climate strategies too.

Asked whether Apple has already encouraged other businesses to be more like-minded, Lisa replied: "I really hope so, part of what we do is basically a call to action to businesses. We need to see companies stepping up and committing to stronger actions by 2030.

Lisa will speak with Malala Yousafzai in Friday's Web Summit

"We're starting to see businesses talk about 2050 but not every business can say they will be carbon neutral by 2030 like Apple will. They can come up with aggressive commitments.... let's see real strong commitments, let's see 2030 included. I think the world knows this is really crucial to address climate change in the next ten years."

The goals on Apple's list include making iPhones and iPads from more recycled materials and ensuring the products being made are being powered by renewable energy.

During her chat with Malala, Lisa will explore Apple's joint project with the Nobel Prize laureate's foundation, Malala Fund, and its aim around climate change and its impact on young women.

Apple will become carbon-neutral by 2030

On how the partnership came about, Lisa shared: "Our partnership is three years old now, and Malala has been focusing on climate change of girls' education, sustainability and environmental protection. One of the things she will announce is that Apple is helping to fund new work on exactly that. This link between, what happens when you educate girls and why that is one of the most important things you can do to fight climate change."

Lisa went on to reveal how the younger generation are the leading force when it comes to climate change. "The younger generation have this idea of being successful but this idea of success means you can't be doing good or right by the planet or right by your fellow humans is just wrong," she explained. "They are insisting that success has to be tied to a broader set of metrics than money. It also has to mean leading the world better and addressing climate change."

"Young people just don't see justice, they see climate change and justice," Lisa continued. "They see how these issues all come together and how you can't judge one without the impacts of the other."

