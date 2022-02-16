Looking for a woodland escape? Ravendere Retreats' Wildwood Spa is the perfect haven for couples Time to relax and unwind

The past two years has definitely seen us turn to staycations and for many of us it has been an unexpected joy to discover what the UK has to offer. If you're looking for something different to the typical country cottage, campsite or city break hotel, you can now book a stay at the secluded two-person Wildwood Spa by Ravendere Retreats. But be quick as 2022 dates are already booked up!

On Thursday, the place will also be explored on Channel 4's Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig. Ahead of the episode, learn more about this gorgeous rental - certainly an envy-inducing staycation break in the countryside.

Located in the coastal village of Lee, amongst 12 acres of private woodland on the North Devon coastline, you'll be transported to one of two magical hideaways. One being the cosy, pet-friendly Tree House and the other, the recently added Wildwood Spa.

The private rental has been made exclusively for two people - it is the ideal sanctuary for romance. The design of the Wildwood Spa is unique, featuring two cuboid living spaces; the lounge and kitchen along with the bedroom and bathroom, parted by an open-air plunge pool and decking area.

Made of black Shou-Sugi-Ban timber cladding and dry-stone feature walls, the private spa blends in perfectly with the remote woodland setting, ensuring guests feel fully immersed with nature.

Bedroom and living area

The bedroom boasts a stylish, snug Nordic interior. Featuring polished concrete floors with underfloor heating and a black standalone bathtub (complementing the natural, understated aesthetic).

Meanwhile, the focal point of the living area is a striking suspended fireplace, surrounded by welcoming furniture (a plush emerald velvet sofa and leather chair, all from Wayfair), inviting you to put your feet up in style.

The rental also has the special treat of heated flooring, generous storage options, Bramley toiletries, a Nespresso coffee machine, fluffy bathrobes and much, much more. You'll feel truly revived as you take time to kick back and unwind.

The spa

For rest and relaxation, you are spoilt for choice; the heated infinity pool, cedar sauna and outdoor woodland shower are pure bliss. The upper deck has sun loungers and a barbeque for kicking back in the sun and a fireplace for cosy evenings.

Fancy a walk? Should you wish to leave the tranquillity of the residence, guests can explore the woodland trail which leads to a private woodland fire pit (a romantic spot to cuddle up and stargaze).

During our stay, there was the option to have a session with aromatherapists, reflexologists and massage therapists - perfect for those wanting to reset and unwind. We were lucky to have yoga teacher, Jessica Wright, visit for a private Vinyasa yoga session. It was an experience like no other, the sound of the trickling water and the birds created the perfect ambiance to switch off.

Food

There's no on-site restaurant but there is the option of having private dining from the comfort of the retreat. We enjoyed a four-course meal by Coastal Cooks, which is headed by Chef Graham Brundle.

The homecooked meals were made using local produce, and we were lucky to dine on delicious Porlock Bay Oysters, melt-in-your-mouth Half Devon Lobster Thermidor and the rich Exmoor National Park Beef Fillet before rounding off the meal with a super-indulgent Chocolate & Bailey’s Bread & Butter Pudding. Each course was accompanied by an excellent wine pairing.

For our meal, we sat around the fireplace as the stars came out, and then went to sleep with the blinds open so we could wake up to see the sunrise. The following day, we were treated to a grazing box from Fine Foods of Braunton which consisted of; local cheese, chutneys, falafel, olives, dried fruits, nuts and grapes.

With its prime location on the Devon coast, snug furnishings, and thoughtful touches, the Wildwood Spa is the ideal destination for a coastal retreat - whatever the season!

The family-owned site, managed and run by former London city dwellers Kieran and Helen Fisher, is brought to you by HomeToGo, the marketplace with the world's largest selection of holiday rentals, from cottages to castles and everything in between. The Wildwood Spa was expertly styled with interiors handpicked by Wayfair, the destination for all things home.

