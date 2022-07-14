Gardeners' World fans make plea as Monty Don shares major announcement

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has announced that the beloved BBC show is set to return to screens next week following a pause in programming.

The gardening show was forced off the air for the past three weeks due to the channel's coverage of several sporting events and the BBC Proms.

Taking to Twitter, the green-fingered presenter wrote: "Finished couple of days filming GW in the garden after a three-week gap due to Hampton Court and Proms (we shoot a week ahead so had programme in hand). Warmish. Dryish. Good though."

One fan took to the comments to plead with the BBC to stop taking the popular Friday evening show off-air. "Please @GWandShows @BBC stop removing @GWandShows in favour of sports events and other things. Great. Can't wait to see it," they wrote, while another added: "Feels longer than three weeks!"

Other fans were simply relieved to hear of the show's return, with one person writing: "Wonderful, really look forward to Friday nights and #GardenersWorld, that one hour in the week is so beautifully calming. Thank you Monty and all the crew and, of course, Nellie and Patti," while another added: "Yay! Hope you stayed hydrated. Glad to hear, I've been missing you and the whole @GWandShows team."

Monty has finished filming for an upcoming episode

A third commented: "Can't wait to see you back at Long Meadow though!"

The exciting announcement comes just weeks after Monty delighted fans with the news that his grandson, George, takes after him in his love of gardening.

Chatting about his grandchildren at Gardener's World Live, Monty said: "They're quite young. George is only three, but yes he does [enjoy gardening].

The programme was forced off the air for three weeks

"He digs and - you might have seen this [on Gardeners' World] - in my potting shed there's a little child's spade hanging up and that is George's," he continued. "His father, who happens to be my son, has a veg garden and George helps him out there."

