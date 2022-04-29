All you need to know about Gardeners' World presenter Joe Swift The gardening guru makes an appearance on the latest episode

Horticultural expert Joe Swift has been a regular face on screens for many years now, having fronted BBC Two show Gardeners' World for more than 20 years, as well as many other gardening shows.

As he makes his return to the latest series alongside Monty Don and Rachel de Thame, why not get to know Joe a little better? For all the info on his life away from cameras, keep reading…

Is Joe Swift married?

According to his BBC profile, Joe is married, although it is unknown who his wife is as he has never publicly discussed his relationship or shared any photos of the two of them on his Instagram page. His profile also states that he and his wife share two teenage children and the family currently reside in Hackney, London.

Joe with presenter Sophie Raworth at the 2018 RHS Flower Show

Given the fact that Joe himself grew up in the limelight (keep reading for more on that), it seems possible that Joe is fiercely protective over his family's privacy and has made the decision not to share any details about their identities.

Who are Joe Swift's famous parents?

While little is known about Joe's wife and kids, more is known about his parents. Joe's father was the actor Clive Swift, who is known for playing Richard Bucket in the British sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, although he played many other film and television roles. His mother is novelist Margaret Drabble, who has been publishing books since the 1960s.

Joe's parents are actor Clive Swift and novelist Margaret Drabble

Speaking about her son's success as a gardening presenter, she told The Times in 2009: "When he turned to the gardening more seriously, it was delightful hearing him talking about plants with Latin names and learning a bit about them."

Joe's brother and sister have also had equally successful careers. While his brother Adam is an academic, his sister Rebecca was a poet and founder of The Literary Consultancy. She sadly passed away in 2017.

