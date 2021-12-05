Close to Me is Channel 4's latest thriller that has gripped plenty of viewers in recent weeks. For those unaware, the drama is based on the best-selling novel by Amanda Reynolds and follows Jo, a woman who seems to have it all but loses a year of her memory after a fall.

After waking up in hospital, Jo struggles to piece events together and soon discovers that her seemingly perfect life before wasn't quite as perfect as she thought.

Playing the lead role of Jo is actress Connie Nielsen, who many will know from her various role in films such as Wonder Woman, Justice League and The Hunted. But away from her work, what else is there to know about the star? If you've ever wanted to know more about Connie including her love life and very famous rock star ex-husband, keep reading…

Connie Nielsen's love life

Connie's most famous relationship was with Metallica drummer, Lars Ulrich. Despite never marrying, the pair were together for many years between 2004 and 2012 and welcomed a baby together. Their son, Bryce Thadeus Ulrich-Nielsen was born in 2007.

Lars and Connie were pictured together at various events throughout their relationship but were notoriously private about the details of their love life. Sadly, the pair called it quits in 2012 although it's not publicly known why. Prior to meeting Lars, Connie was in a relationship with Fabio Sartor – with him she welcomed her first child, a son.

Connie with her ex, Lars Ulrich

Connie Nielsen's work on Close to Me

The actress opened up about her role in Close to Me ahead of the show's release. She told Channel 4: "From the beginning, Jo was this character where you thought you knew what type of person she was – married, kids, happy – then because of her brain injury, she becomes completely unpredictable."

Connie's on-screen husband, Rob, is played by Christopher Eccleston. The Doctor Who star said of his role in the thriller: "This show had a lovely reversal of the usual, far too familiar, sensitive, caring female taking a supportive role to a male as they wrestle with existential dilemmas. This was very refreshing."

