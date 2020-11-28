Viewers are saying the same thing about Virgin River season two Warning, spoilers ahead for the season two finale

Netflix's hugely popular romantic drama Virgin River has returned for a second season on Friday, and of course fans have wasted no time binge-watching all of the new episodes while in lockdown. Warning, spoilers ahead for the new season!

While viewers were delighted to be back with Mel and Jack, they were horrified by the major cliffhanger in the finale, leading them to take to social media to demand season three.

WATCH: Virgin River season two trailer is here

One person wrote: "I just finished season 2 of #VirginRiver and I need MORE! The cliffhanger has me in suspense and I need ANSWERS! Please bring season three. And perhaps more than one season at a time so I can drink mimosas and cheers to MEL and JACK!"

Another added: "I just watched all 10 episodes of S2 of #VirginRiver back to back and after that cliffhanger, I really need S3 right now. Such an amazing show!" A third person tweeted: "So, after spending all day binging the new season of #VirginRiver ... I’m gonna need a season 3 @netflix! Can’t end with a cliffhanger like that and not give us another season."

Is Jack going to be okay?

The season two finale saw Mel and Jack finally tell each other that they love one another, only for Mel to then find Jack dying in his bar after being shot by a mysterious assailant.

Although fans are clearly keen for more episodes, it looks like Netflix hasn't rewed the show - yet! Since the show has already shot into the top trends on the site since being released on Friday, we don't think fans will have anything to worry about.

Have you been enjoying the series?

The show is based on the book series of the same name, which has 20 novels in it so far - so there are plenty of storylines to come!

