Drew Barrymore guest reveals what she's really like with behind-the-scenes details

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be in the audience for one of your favorite daytime shows, one member’s account might make you envious as they recounted their amazing encounter with Drew Barrymore on her show

Responding to a heartfelt reel of Drew Barrymore, the fan explained that they visited Drew on Wednesday, November 1st. Their conclusion? Drew is: “the epitome of excellence!”

“What a truly remarkable individual she is”, the fan gushed. “And guess what? She serenaded me with a heartfelt rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’!”

It seems the fan received the A-List treatment as an audience member and they were happy to let everyone know.

They carried on: “People from all corners of the globe flocked to witness her talent. It goes without saying that the world is in dire need of more of her healing presence!”

This comes as Drew told an audience member in the video that they deserved to be happy as she sat on the steps of her show, and when they responded they were glad to be there, she exclaimed: “Oh thank God!”, collapsing backwards onto the floor with relief.

“I worry about that!” the actress endearingly confessed. “I really do. I’m like, is everyone happy? Do you have to pee? Are your butts comfortable? Are you thirsty? Am I taking up too much time? Do you have to be somewhere? Did you laugh? Was it okay? I care!” Fans roared with laughter.

The fan reassured that “everything was great”, which led to Drew giving her a warm hug as she expressed: “you deserve nothing less!” to rapturous applause.

Drew captioned the video: “This is what goes through my head as we are filming @thedrewbarrymoreshow! It means so much to me that you would choose to spend your time here. I want you to know that I value your time! I care about how you feel! We love having you here. Come back anytime!”

Often on the eponymous show, Drew really bears her soul to her fans by recalling her own experiences from her storied life. Most recently she told the story of how she repaired her strained relationship with her mom Jaid Barrymore after a fan asked for advice.

Recalling the details of what led to her estrangement, she explained: “These were very painful things for both of us to go through… Her [Jaid’s] choices came from things that were real for her.”

She updated fans on where she currently stands with her mom, explaining: “As a woman I could finally see and understand that and we've made peace. We now text and talk and I've reached out to her.”