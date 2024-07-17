All we know about Ingrid Andress as she cancels live tour following viral national anthem

Ingrid Andress has canceled upcoming tour dates following her decision to enter into rehab after her performance of the National Anthem went viral.

The four-time Grammy nominee was set to perform at Nashville's Row One on Wednesday July 17, and Denver's Globe Hall the following week but tickets are now unavailable. Her website still shows a date for October 3 in Maryland.

Ingrid, 32, received backlash for her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," with many citing the boos from the crowd and her off-pitch vocals. Ingrid later spoke out, claiming she was drunk and was admitting her into rehab.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Ingrid Andress attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards

"I'm not gonna [expletive] y'all, I was drunk last night," her statement read. "I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night."

Ingrid then apologized to her fans and Major League Baseball viewers, who watched her perform at Texas' Globe Life Field.

"I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is. I hear it's super fun. xo, Ingrid," she concluded.

© Instagram Ingrid Andress releases a statement after performing the National Anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby

What is Ingrid's new single?

Her new single was set to be released on July 24. "Greetings to everyone that has a pulse. I truly love you all so much. I've been absent for a minute, but I'm so stoked to announce that my new single 'Colorado 9' comes out on July 24th, pre-save it now," she told fans the dame day as the performance.

Does Ingrid have a boyfriend?

Ingrid has kept her personal life private, revealing in 2022 when she released her second album Good Person, that she had ended a six-year relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her sophomore album offered insights into her love life, with the first half focusing on a failed romance, with self-aware songs about outgrowing someone, while the second half saw her sing about realizing what love really feels like.

© I Ingrid performs with Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wade and Madeline Edwards onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards

"I thought I knew … what love was / Guess I didn't know at all / 'Cause I don't know what this is / but I think love is supposed to feel like this," she sings in "Feel Like This".

Ingrid debunks Abby Wambach rumor:

That same year she was forced to debunk a rumor she was married to Abby Wambach.

© Getty Images Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

"One of the most Googled things [about me] is ‘Ingrid Andress husband,'" she told Taste of Country.

"I don’t have a husband. And somebody, literally, they say, 'Ingrid’s married to a soccer player and it’s Abby Wambach.' It’s what the internet says. Mmm, I am not, actually, but we can let the rumor keep going. My boyfriend’s like, 'What are you not telling me?' I’m like, 'This is literally the most fake thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life.'" \

Ingrid wrote for Charli XCX:

After graduating from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Ingrid moved to Nashville where she worked as a songwriter including penning Charli XCX’s "Boys".

Ingrid was nominated for four Grammys:

She began releasing her own music in 2019 with the hit single "More Hearts Than Mine," which was nominated for the Grammy Awards, and in 2020 she released "The Stranger," and "Lady Like".

Her debut album came out during the pandemic, and the record was nominated for Best Country Album.