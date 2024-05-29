Hollywood make-up artist linked to Jennifer Garner, Brad Pitt stabbed over 20 times by ex-boyfriend with restraining order

A make-up artist linked to the likes of Jennifer Garner, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Renée Rapp, Tina Fey, and more is recovering from a vicious stabbing attack, reportedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

On May 23, Allie Shehorn, 35, was in her Shadow Hills, Los Angeles home when her ex-boyfriend — who she had just filed a restraining order against — broke in and allegedly stabbed her over 20 times, before fleeing the scene, KTLA reports.

The Hollywood professional, who has also worked as an actress and a special effects producer, has credits in movies such as the recent Mean Girls musical remake, Babylon, Rebel Moon, and Family Switch, among others.

Though the alleged attacker's name has not been disclosed, the Los Angeles police did confirm to the Los Angeles Times that paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing victim in the Shadow Hills neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. last Thursday, and that the attacker fled the scene before police arrived.

Rachel Menitoff, a friend of Allie's, shared with KTLA that after days of several surgeries, she is "in good spirits" and is "pushing through." She reportedly suffered multiple slashes to her neck, and was cut up and down her arms, and across her abdomen.

Moreover, Allie's surrogate mother Christine White, who was staying with her and was the one to find her after the attack, also shared with the outlet: "I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened," and noted: "That wasn't a pretty sight."

© GoFundMe Photo of Allie shared in her GoFundMe campaign

"This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody," she added, emphasizing: "You don't think this is ever going to happen to you."

A GoFundMe launched in the wake of the tragedy by friends Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff has since raised $83,972 of its $100,000 goal across over 1,000 donations to cover Allie's medical expenses.

© Getty The make-up artist in 2019

The fundraiser's page first reads: "I come to you today with a heavy heart and a plea for help for someone very dear to me, my friend Allie. Recently, she faced a horrific and senseless act of violence — she was stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend. As a result, Allie is now in the hospital fighting for her life, in critical condition."

Reflecting on Allie's warm personality, her friend Emily further shared: "Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love. No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie."

© Getty One of her most recent film credits is as a background make-up artist on the Mean Girls musical

"The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide the financial assistance she desperately needs."

The fundraiser maintains all donations "will go directly towards covering Allie's extensive medical expenses, including her prolonged hospital stay, surgeries, treatments, and the ongoing care she'll require during her recovery period," in addition to helping "alleviate the financial strain on Allie as she navigates this challenging chapter in her life."