Alec Baldwin accused of 'reckless disregard' in prosecutor's opening statements during manslaughter trial — updates

Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is officially underway.

It has been almost three years since the actor, 66, fatally shot the late cinematographer and injured his director Joel Souza on the set of Rust in New Mexico on October 21, 2021, when he discharged a live round from a revolver he was using as a prop. He has pleaded not guilty.

In March, on-set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who put the live round into the gun, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. She is currently serving 18 months in prison, the maximum sentence, which now the 30 Rock alum is facing as well.

Following jury selection earlier in the week, opening statements officially began on Wednesday; Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin, with whom he shares seven kids, and his brother Stephen Baldwin, whose daughter is Hailey Bieber, were in attendance.

The defense's prosecutor Erlinda O. Johnson began her opening statement introducing the jury and audience to the movie, and said: "While it was a movie set, it was a real life workplace for many people," before noting: "But you will hear, this workplace was on a tight budget."

"You will learn that some of the people who were hired to work at this workplace were very inexperienced, and one of those, was the armorer, a very young woman named Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. You will hear testimony from crew members who worked on the set, who will tell you that to them, Ms. Gutierrez's inexperience was obvious."

© Getty Hilaria was sitting front row during opening statements

She further said that like in "many workplaces," there are people who "act in a reckless manner, and place other individuals in danger, and act without due regard for the safety of others," before pointing to Alec, and emphasizing: "That, you will hear, was the defendant, Alexander Badlwin, the lead actor on this film."

Beginning to introduce some of her evidence against Alec, she claimed that prior to his arrival to set several days after production started in early October, she claimed he "requested to be assigned the biggest gun available." The gun in question was a replica of an 1873 single-action revolver manufactured in Italy.

© Getty His brother Stephen was also in attendance

She further claimed that Alec allegedly failed to do a safety check with the armorer prior to any time he handled the gun, and explained: "You'll hear that the reason he didn't do a safety check, is because he didn't want to offend her."

"At the end of this case ladies and gentleman, you are going to conclude, and be convinced beyond reasonable doubt, that on October 21, 2021, that gun the defendant had asked to be assigned, worked perfectly fine, as it was designed, and that the fatal, one of the main problems that afternoon […] was that the the defendant didn't do a safety check with that inexperienced armorer. He pointed the gun at another human being, cocked the hammer, and pulled that trigger, in reckless disregard for Ms. Hutchins' safety."