Jenna Ortega was 'comfortable' during nude scenes, intimacy coordinator reveals amid Miller's Girl controversy

Jenna Ortega's latest film, Miller's Girl, has opened in theaters to a degree of controversy, as the subject matter deals with the inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher.

Fans have particularly debated the sex scenes between Jenna and co-star Martin Freeman, who is over 30 years older than the 21-year-old. But according to Kristina Arjona, intimacy coordinator on the set of Miller's Girl, Jenna had no issues with the filming of the scenes - and the whole thing was done respectfully.

© Jon Kopaloff Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Kristina revealed that Jenna was "comfortable" and "very sure" of the sex scenes in the movie. The intimacy coordinator made sure that "at no point [were] any of their boundaries being surpassed", working closely with Jenna and Martin throughout the process.

"There were many, many people throughout this process, engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do," Kristina explained.

Kristina continued: "Part of my job, too, is supporting her decisions. I adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors, especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors."

Intimacy coordinators are choreographers who advocate for actors and liaise between them and production when it comes to scenes involving nudity, simulated sex acts, or intimate physical contact in TV and film.

Over the years, the role of intimacy coordinators has become highly publicised and more necessary in productions to the point that SAG-AFTRA, an American labor union for artists in film, television and radio, has its own set of protocols and standards specifically for them.

As an intimacy coordinator, Kristina was "hyper-aware" of both Jenna and Martin, "making sure that we’re consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed."

© Zac Popik/Lionsgate Martin Freeman as Jonathan Miller in Millerâs Girl. Photo Credit: Zac Popik

She added: "And again, making sure – especially with someone who’s significantly younger" - in this case Jenna "– that they are giving continuous consent."

According to Kristina, Jenna and Martin had several open conversations involving the use of modesty garments and barriers in order to make sure there was "appropriate distance" between the two while filming any intimate scenes together. They also had an option on the day to change their minds "if they don’t want to do any of the elements that we’ve discussed".