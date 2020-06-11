8 dog grooming kits you need to keep your pooch looking picture perfect Short back and sides, pup?

We're still waiting to hear the official word from the Government on when hairdressers will reopen, but it's not just our hair that's in desperate need of a trim - our pets hair is too. Grooming your dog regularly is essential for their wellbeing, but with pet groomers opening tentatively, getting an appointment for your dog is harder than finding self-raising flour – so it might be time to turn your home into a doggy salon instead. There are plenty of dog grooming videos and guide out there if you need a hand, but whether you're a seasoned DIY dog groomer or a novice, we've rounded up the best value dog grooming kits to keep your pooch looking picture perfect.

Shop the best value dog grooming kits

This is the one if your dog is suffering from matted hair. Use daily to keep on top of the knots and inevitable shedding.

FURminator Dog and Cat Adjustable Dematter Tool, £20, Pets At Home

With adjustable blade lengths, this allows you to change the depth of the cut depending on your dog's hair length. It also comes with a how-to DVD for newbies.

Oster Home Grooming Clipper Kit, £70.99, Argos

Short-haired dogs don't need as much grooming, but their paws and face might – this trimmer is great for those on-the-spot touch-ups.

WAHL Paw Tidy Trimmers, £9.50, Amazon

If your dog is a little wary of clippers, these are practically silent so the noise won't scare them.

Valtron Pet Electric Dog Clipper, £16.99, OnBuy

Looking for an all-rounder? Whatever your dog's hair type and length, these clippers are ideal and they can even be used on cats, rabbits and guinea pigs!

WAHL Bravura Lithium Ion Clipper, £166, VioVet

These clippers are cordless and have a washable cutter head, to prevent bacteria from spreading.

USB Clippers, £39.99, Dog Chews

Cutting the hair around your dog's face is essential, especially around the eyes – this trimmer has a small blade for precision trimming around the eyes and paws.

Aesculap Exacta Cordless Trimmer, £132.95, Christies Direct

This best-selling kit comes with nail clippers and scissors for precision cutting.

PetKing Dog Grooming Clippers, from £49.99, Amazon

