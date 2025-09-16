Charlie Kirk's alleged killer faces judge as prosecutors seek death penalty

Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, appeared before the judge on Tuesday via video call to hear the charges against him, which include aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and violent offence committed in the presence of a child. The Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray declared that he would seek the death penalty for Tyler, who is 22 years old. The judge said that he would not be allowed out on bail and is currently under special watch inside a Utah prison.

Tyler allegedly shot and killed divisive political commentator Charlie Kirk on September 10 while he was engaging in one of his famed debates at Utah Valley University, an action which has been condemned as a heinous act of political violence. After days of searching for Tyler, he was finally caught after a family member saw surveillance footage and recognized him from the images.

He had been allegedly planning the act for a week. Tyler's text exchange with his roommate and alleged romantic partner was revealed by prosecutors on Tuesday, saying that it detailed his motive and confession. The suspected shooter told his roommate to "look under my keyboard", where a note that read "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it" was apparently found.

The roommate asked over text what his reason was, to which Tyler replied: "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out." He allegedly instructed his roommate to delete the text exchange, which could be considered witness tampering. He also asked in the text exchange that they don't speak to the media and to hire a lawyer.

He noted in the exchange that his father, who was "pretty diehard maga", would likely be upset with him after learning that the alleged murder weapon, which belonged to Tyler's grandfather, was missing. Tyler has not yet been appointed an attorney; his next court appearance is scheduled for September 29, and he may have legal representation as early as Wednesday. Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Jeff Gray shared that Charlie's murder was "an American tragedy".

© Getty Images Charlie was shot and killed during a debate at Utah Valley University

"Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union," he said.

© Getty Images Tyler Robinson was arrested on suspicion of murder

Charlie used his social media presence to garner support for the conservative youth movement and is often credited as a key player in Donald Trump's re-election in November 2024. He was a staunch critic of gun control, women's rights, and LGBTQIA+ rights.

© YouTube Erika Kirk addressed the nation in Charlie's podcast studio

His wife, Erika Kirk, was granted a protective order against Tyler Robinson, and she made her first public statement on Friday following the loss of her husband. "You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife," she said from his podcasting studio. "The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."