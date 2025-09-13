The $12 million fortune Charlie Kirk leaves his wife and kids following shooting

Right-wing influencer and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University event on Wednesday, September 10. While speaking to a multi-thousand person audience, the 31-year-old was shot in the neck, rushed to the hospital, and declared dead soon after. Kirk's violent death sparked reactions from those on all sides of the political spectrum, with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, and more sharing public statements condemning the killing.

Kirk leaves behind his wife, former Miss Arizona USA Erika Frantzve Kirk, 36, and two children – a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. He also leaves behind the fortune he amassed during his 13 year political career. Per PennLive, Kirk died with a net worth of $12 million.

© Getty Images Charlie Kirk moments before he was fatally shot

The conservative commentator co-founded the right-wing political organization, Turning Point USA, when he was 18-years-old. The organization, whose official mission is "to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markers, and limited government," sends conservative speakers to college campuses across the country, and invited critics to prove Kirk wrong on political subjects. In the 2024 election, Turning Point played a significant role in getting young people to vote for President Trump.

In 2016, Kirk's salary as CEO of Turning Point USA was $27,000. Five years later, it was $407,000, per Times Now. In 2023, the nonprofit was worth $83 million and employed 458 people. Kirk leaves behind three high-end homes including "a $4.75 million estate near Phoenix with sweeping desert views, a nearby apartment, and a beachside condominium on Florida's Gulf Coast."

© YouTube Erika addressed the nation in Kirk's podcast studio

Erika's reaction to Charlie Kirk's death

On Friday, September 12, two days after Kirk's death, Erika delivered her first remarks in a live-streamed speech from Kirk's Arizona podcast studio. "My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children," Erika said. "May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving savior."

What do we know about the shooter?

© AFP via Getty Images Tyler Robinson is suspected of killing Charlie Kirk

After two days of a manhunt to find who was responsible for Kirk's death, the Utah state and federal officials announced they had a suspect in custody. A former student of Utah State University, Tyler Robinson is accused of shooting Kirk in the neck during the Turning Point USA event. While motives are currently unclear, the 22-year-old is being held without bail in a Utah jail.

Robinson grew up in a Mormon family in Utah. His parents are registered Republicans. In a statement made to the public, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said that Robinson's family "did the right thing" and brought him to law enforcement.

© Instagram Charlie leaves behind two children

During an appearance on Fox News, President Trump said of the shooter: "I hope he's gonna be found guilty, I would imagine, and I hope he gets the death penalty for what he did. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn't deserve this."