Armed man caught inside Charlie Kirk memorial site hours before event

A man armed with a gun and knife was arrested on Saturday after allegedly pretending to be a member of law enforcement at the site where Charlie Kirk's memorial is due to take place in Arizona, less than two weeks after the conservative activist was shot dead. 42-year-old Joshua Runkles was apprehended at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and carrying a weapon into a prohibited place. "An investigation is ongoing to determine his intent and purpose at the stadium. Runkles has since been released on bond," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The US Secret Service is also involved, working with local law enforcement in Glendale, Arizona, to investigate "an individual who was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior at State Farm Stadium".

"The individual was approached by Secret Service and stated during the encounter that he was a member of law enforcement and that he was armed. The individual is not a member of authorized law enforcement working the event and is currently in custody," the Secret Service said.

A law enforcement officer told the Washington Post that the man had presented "inactive law enforcement credentials" and claimed he was there to provide private security.

© Getty Images State Farm Stadium, the site of Charlie Kirk's memorial

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk is expected to draw up to 100,000 attendees. Donald Trump and JD Vance are set to speak at the service, along with other high-profile White House cabinet members.

Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, is also scheduled to speak. The service, called "Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk", is due to begin on Sunday at 11am local time.

© Instagram Erika Frantzve Charlie Kirk

Attendees have been asked to wear their "Sunday Best", donning red, white and blue, the colours of the US flag, in tribute. Security is expected to be very tight, with guests being screened with metal detectors on entry.

Charlie is set to be laid to rest in Phoenix, Arizona, the state where he lived with his wife, 36, and their two children before his death.

© YouTube Erika remembered Charlie as a 'perfect' husband and father

Conservative activist Charlie was shot and killed on September 10 at Utah Valley University. The alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and Utah state prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty.