Kate McCann says alleged stalker contacting daughter was 'final straw'

Kate McCann has said the moment that an alleged stalker contacted her daughter Amelie was the "final straw" as court proceedings over stalking charges take place in London. Kate, whose daughter, Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007, claims she was "accosted" by Julia Wandelt, a 23-year-old Polish woman who has previously claimed to be her missing child. In the court proceedings, Kate was asked about when she became aware of Julia's contact with her daughter Amelie. The court was told that the mother found in September 2024 that she had been contacting Amelie since January. She said: "It was the final straw for me. I discussed it with the police," as per the BBC.

In 2023, Polish national Julia Wandelt claimed to be missing child, Madeleine McCann, who disappeared from her family hotel's room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007. After a spate of television appearances and viral videos, a DNA test concluded that she had Polish heritage. Despite this, Julia contacted Kate McCann and other members of the McCann family where she asked for a DNA test.

Julia and Karen allegedly went to the McCann's residence where they approached Kate and Gerry McCann, requesting them to participate in a DNA test. "It was the usual stuff, 'I'm your daughter, you should call me, mum'... [she was] asking for a DNA test, pleading with me," Kate told the court, as per the BBC. Kate added she felt "invaded in her own home" and "distressed".

The trial comes after Julia was arrested and charged on suspicion of stalking and harassment of Kate and Gerry back in February. According to PA Media, Julia was arrested after landing at Bristol Airport, where she was met by Karen Spragg, 61, of Caerau, Cardiff, who was also arrested at the scene. She was then charged and remanded into custody at Leicester Magistrates' Court while Karen was released on bail.

WATCH: A brief history of the Madeleine McCann case

Julia Wandelt, who claimed to be Madeleine McCann, is facing stalking charges

The charges include that Julia's alleged behaviour "had a substantial adverse effect" on the family, and that she "knew or ought to have known that [her] course of conduct would cause alarm or distress". The maximum penalty for stalking offences is 12 months in custody and/or an unlimited fine.