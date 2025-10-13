Vodafone power outage causes chaos as thousands go without internet

An issue with Vodafone's broadband services has caused thousands of people to lose access to their internet, with almost 140,000 people reporting having lost connection, according to Down Detector. The provider's crash reportedly began shortly after 14:30 BST, after users recorded having problems getting online. It appears that most are struggling to use their landline internet, with 63% of complaints concerning that accessibility. Elsewhere, 28% of people reported an issue with accessing their mobile data, while 9% said they had no signal at all.

Customers have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment at the brand's lack of connectivity. One user wrote on X: "It’s like Vodafone has just been wiped off the earth. Not a single thing works", while another said: "My wifi is vodafone, my phones with vodafone. this is my sign to go reconnect with nature".

A third customer commented: "Will whoever switched Vodafone off turn it back on again? No broadband, no phone network, no website, no call centre for 90 minutes and counting…" According to Down Detector, the outage is affecting users across the country with reports of issues in major cities, including London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

What does it mean if the power hub is flashing red?

If the red light is flashing on a Vodafone internet router, it typically means that the router is not connected to the internet or there’s a fault somewhere with the connection. This issue can happen if the broadband line hasn’t been activated yet, if there is a service outage in your area, or if the cables are incorrectly plugged in or damaged.

According to Vodafone community forums, in some cases, the red flashing light may also indicate a hardware error or internal fault within the hub itself. If restarting the hub and checking the cables doesn’t resolve the issue, Vodafone recommends checking your service status online or contacting customer support for further assistance.

© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I Vodafone users are experiencing outages across the country

When will Vodafone likely be back online?

At the time of writing, there has been no statement or indication of a timeline released by Vodafone as to when customers could see their connection restored. Vodafone has a section on its website on how to submit a complaint to the provider and offers a phone number to dial to speak to a member of the team on 0333 3040 441. The option to live chat or fill in an online form is also available.