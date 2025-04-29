Jasmine Harman resurfaces after 'scary' 10-hour blackout with family 

For the most part, A Place in the Sun host Jasmine Harman appears to live the dream life in Spain.

The presenter regularly shares sun-soaked selfies and envy-inducing beachside snaps, but her life was turned upside down on Monday when a power outage struck the whole of Spain and Portugal.

Jasmine took to Instagram to thank her followers for their concern, captioning her video: "It's been an interesting 24 hours here in Spain. As you've probably seen on the news, there were major power outages in Spain and Portugal. Thanks so much to the folk who checked in with us, we are safe and well."

Though Jasmine, her husband and their two kids are fine, the TV star did note it was a "scary time", explaining: "I'm sure by now you've all heard about the weird power outage we had in Spain yesterday. Fortunately we've now got our power back. Ours came back on at about half past three in the morning which was a bit of a start when I was fast asleep and the lights came back on."

© Instagram Jasmine and her family were caught in the power outage

She went on to note: "It makes you realise how reliant we are on not just the electricity for everything like cooking and hot water, hospitals, shops, everything. But also on the connectivity.

"There was no phone signal, no data, no Wi-Fi, we were completely cut off, we didn't know what was happening, I won't lie, it was a little bit scary."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jasmine called the outage "scary"

Despite her fear, the upbeat host managed to make the most of the dramatic situation, adding: "When we picked the children up from school, we went for a little walk on the beach, the kids played down there. We came home, made a salad, went up to the roof terrace and had some food and it was actually quite nice being out of touch, no screens available, it was not that bad, I quite liked it."

Prior to the return of electricity, Jasmine filmed an Instagram Story as she strolled on the beach, telling her fans the situation was "very, very weird," commenting: "I'm not quite sure what to make of it!"

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Jasmine made the best of the situation

We’re happy to hear normality has resumed for Jasmine and her family!