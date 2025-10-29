Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Everything we know about the family who donated this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
The 11-ton, 75-foot Norway spruce tree was planted more than 60 years ago and will arrive at Rockefeller Center in New York City on November 8.

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree© Getty Images
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Christmas season is upon us! Well, it's almost upon us. Rockefeller Center announced which farm its Christmas tree is coming from. The tree that will dazzle millions of visitors is being donated by the Russ family. The 11-ton, 75-foot Norway spruce tree was planted more than 60 years ago at the historic Rensselaer County farm. The tree is set to be cut on November 6 and arrive at Rockefeller Center on November 8. A month later, it will be lit during the live "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special broadcast on NBC.

Every year, Rockefeller Center decorates the tree with 50,000 multi-colored lights and a Swarovski star that weighs approximately 900 pounds. The star is set to have 70 spikes covered by three million crystals. The tree will remain on display until the middle of January 2026, and then will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

So, as the famous tree makes its way to New York City, here's everything we know about the family who donated it.

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in 2024© Getty Images

The Russ family lives in Albany

After choosing a tree from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts last year, Rockefeller Center went back to their roots. The Russ family lives in East Greenbush, a suburb of Albany, about 130 miles north of Manhattan.

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree© Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

The tree has been part of their family for over 60 years

The 75-ft tree is older than Sarah Jessica Parker! Judy Russ opened up to The Center Magazine about Rockefeller Center's decision: "I'm excited to make more cherished memories with my family and childhood friends as it becomes the world’s Christmas tree."

Judy Russ and her son Liam live on the farm of this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree© Facebook

Judy has a son

Judy, who lives in the historic family home, has a seven-year-old son named Liam. The mom-and-son will be invited to the official tree lighting ceremony in New York City.

Erik Pauze is the head gardener for Rockefeller Center© Instagram

A gardener scouted the Russ family's tree

Erik Pauze has worked as the head gardener for Rockefeller Center for over three decades. Every year, it's his job to find potential trees. "What I look for is a tree you'd want in your living room, but on a grander scale," Erik told The Center Magazine. "It needs to make people smile the second they see it."

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree © Alexi Rosenfeld

The Russ family welcomed Erik throughout the year

A photo of the tree made its way to Erik through a security supervisor at Rockefeller Center. "As soon as I saw it, I knew it was perfect," he recalled. To make sure the tree stayed in tip-top shape, the gardener returned to the farm several times to water and care for the tree himself.

