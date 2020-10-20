23 best Christmas lights that will make your friends and neighbours jealous

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This year we're all contemplating putting up our Christmas lights earlier than we ever have done. Why? Because after the year we've had, we all want some festive cheer, and you can't beat the sparkle of Christmas. As the stores fill with Christmas decorations and gift ideas, we're checking out the best lights for indoors and outdoors.

When should Christmas decorations go up?

In the UK, people usually go with the rule of putting their Christmas decorations up 12 days before Christmas or going for the second Saturday in December, which this year is 12 December 2020. We predict it'll be a lot earlier this year due to more of us being at home bored due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What are the Christmas lights trends for 2020?

Whether you're after something classy for your fireplace or something little wacky for your front door. We've got everything you need to get in the festive mood. We predict a rise in rainbow coloured Christmas lights after the UK's obsession with rainbows in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Snowflake projectors are also gaining popularity.

Best Christmas lights for indoors

Choose from classic fairy lights in white or bright colours to fun festive figures...

3D Star light, £50, John Lewis & Partners

Christmas deer with lights, £14.95, Sparkle Lighting

Pre-lit Christmas star, £30, The White Company

Frosted Ball Lights, £6, Marks & Spencer

Light up curtain, £18.99, Amazon

Best rainbow coloured lights for Christmas

Can't decide what colour to go for? Go for every colour of the rainbow to bring some festive cheer.

Multi-coloured 80 LED Morphing Vine Lights, £50, John Lewis & Partners

Ombre Christmas lights, £56, NotOnTheHighStreet

Christmas LED curtain, £8.97, eBay

Best Christmas lights for the tree

There are LOADS of epic Christmas lights you can decorate your tree with, but these are our favourite right now...

John Lewis & Partners 180 LED Snowflake Lights, £35, John Lewis & Partners

Bauble garland lights, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Compact Christmas tree lights, £50, The White Company

Star string lights, £10, Oliver Bonas

Best Christmas lights for outdoors

Show the neighbours that you rule the street...

Proud Stag Twinkling LED Lit Figure, £200, John Lewis & Partners

Falling lights, £10.99, Amazon

Outdoor penguin trio, £75, Lights4Fun

Roof/window light, from £13.95, eBay

Best Christmas lights for windows

It's the most magical time of year so it's up to you if you want to go the extra mile and decorate your windows...

Osby trio of window lights, £49.99, Lights4Fun

Light up Christmas decorations

From cute light up candles to baubles and decorative details, shop our favourites...

Light up candle, £8, Marks & Spencer

Wave tree with lights, £36, Amara

Snowflake Projector (indoors or outdoors), £21.99, Amazon

Greenery fairy lights, £12.50, Sparkle Lighting

Christmas Light Up Noel Wreath, £43, NotOnTheHighStreet

Light-up monogram bauble, £14, Next

