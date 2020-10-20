﻿
house-lights

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

23 best Christmas lights that will make your friends and neighbours jealous

The holidays are coming! Enjoy our edit of the best Christmas lights for your home...

Leanne Bayley

This year we're all contemplating putting up our Christmas lights earlier than we ever have done. Why? Because after the year we've had, we all want some festive cheer, and you can't beat the sparkle of Christmas. As the stores fill with Christmas decorations and gift ideas, we're checking out the best lights for indoors and outdoors. 

When should Christmas decorations go up? 

In the UK, people usually go with the rule of putting their Christmas decorations up 12 days before Christmas or going for the second Saturday in December, which this year is 12 December 2020. We predict it'll be a lot earlier this year due to more of us being at home bored due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

house-lit-up

What are the Christmas lights trends for 2020? 

Whether you're after something classy for your fireplace or something little wacky for your front door. We've got everything you need to get in the festive mood. We predict a rise in rainbow coloured Christmas lights after the UK's obsession with rainbows in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Snowflake projectors are also gaining popularity.

Best Christmas lights for indoors 

Choose from classic fairy lights in white or bright colours to fun festive figures... 

indoor-star-3d

3D Star light, £50, John Lewis & Partners 

SHOP NOW

RELATED: The best beauty advent calendars to get you excited for Christmas 2020

indoor-deer

Christmas deer with lights, £14.95, Sparkle Lighting 

SHOP NOW 

indoor-star

Pre-lit Christmas star, £30, The White Company 

SHOP NOW

MORE: 10 best Christmas decorations you can buy on eBay

tree-lights-orbs

Frosted Ball Lights, £6, Marks & Spencer 

SHOP NOW 

indoor-curtain

Light up curtain, £18.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW 

SHOP: The best advent calendars for foodies

Best rainbow coloured lights for Christmas

Can't decide what colour to go for? Go for every colour of the rainbow to bring some festive cheer.

rainbow-lights

Multi-coloured 80 LED Morphing Vine Lights, £50, John Lewis & Partners 

SHOP NOW

rainbow-ombre-lights

Ombre Christmas lights, £56, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW 

rainbow-lights-curtain

Christmas LED curtain, £8.97, eBay 

SHOP NOW 

RELATED: Even more of the best outdoor lights

Best Christmas lights for the tree

There are LOADS of epic Christmas lights you can decorate your tree with, but these are our favourite right now... 

indoor-snowflake-lights

John Lewis & Partners 180 LED Snowflake Lights, £35, John Lewis & Partners 

SHOP NOW 

tree-lights-garland

Bauble garland lights, £19.50, Marks & Spencer 

SHOP NOW

tree-lights

Compact Christmas tree lights, £50, The White Company 

SHOP NOW 

star-string-lights

Star string lights, £10, Oliver Bonas

SHOP NOW

SHOP: 12 cosy things we've found on Amazon that you will definitely want this Winter

Best Christmas lights for outdoors 

Show the neighbours that you rule the street...

outdoor-reindeer

Proud Stag Twinkling LED Lit Figure, £200, John Lewis & Partners 

SHOP NOW

outdoor-rain

Falling lights, £10.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW 

outdoor-penguins

Outdoor penguin trio, £75, Lights4Fun 

SHOP NOW 

outdoor-lights-curtain

Roof/window light, from £13.95, eBay

SHOP NOW 

Best Christmas lights for windows 

It's the most magical time of year so it's up to you if you want to go the extra mile and decorate your windows...

window-stars

Osby trio of window lights, £49.99, Lights4Fun

SHOP NOW 

Light up Christmas decorations 

From cute light up candles to baubles and decorative details, shop our favourites... 

lightup-candle

Light up candle, £8, Marks & Spencer 

SHOP NOW

wave-tree

Wave tree with lights, £36, Amara

SHOP NOW

lightup-projector

Snowflake Projector (indoors or outdoors), £21.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW 

lightup-garland

Greenery fairy lights, £12.50, Sparkle Lighting 

SHOP NOW

lightup-wreath

Christmas Light Up Noel Wreath, £43, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW 

lightup-bauble

Light-up monogram bauble, £14, Next 

SHOP NOW 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about christmas

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.